Vicky Cornell Announces Public Vigil for Late Husband Chris Cornell

It's hard to believe that a year has passed since Chris Cornell's death. The Soundgarden/Audioslave singer was found dead in his Detroit hotel room May 18, 2017, and his widow, Vicky Cornell, announced over the weekend that fans will have a chance to pay tribute to the "Black Hole Sun" singer at a public vigil May 18 in Los Angeles.

"It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband's passing approaches," she tweeted. "Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this. Your love has created a close-knit community; more like a family; to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through these last twelve months without you."

The public vigil will take place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday at 7 p.m. PT. "We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together," she continued. And because not all fans across the globe can attend, Cornell encouraged admirers to post and share videos about how the singer's charismatic music touched them.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.