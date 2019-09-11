'Victoria & Abdul' Star Ali Fazal Joins 'Death on the Nile'

The A-list cast will see the return of Kenneth Branagh as Poirot, as well as Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright.

Ali Fazal, who starred opposite Judi Dench in the period drama Victoria & Abdul, is the latest to join Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.

The director's follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name and follows master detective Hercule Poirot, who is on vacation in Egypt and becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad.

Michael Green wrote the script for the movie, which is due to begin filming this month and is set for a Dec. 20, 2020, release.

Bollywood star Fazal is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Julian Belfrage, Bowery Artists and Hirsch Wallerstein.