Victoria Beckham Is Launching a Beauty Brand

The fashion designer will launch her namesake line later this year.

It’s Victoria Beckham’s world and we’re just living in it.

With a successful namesake fashion line and recently launched YouTube channel to her name, the multi-tasking mother of four is adding one more notch to her entrepreneurial belt: beauty mogul.

On Wednesday, the designer took to Instagram to announce the fall launch of her direct-to-consumer, digitally native line Victoria Beckham Beauty, and the new hashtag, #vbbeauty, scrawled across a mirror in lipstick in the background of her video.

“I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in make-up, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life,” said the designer in an official statement. Beckham also hinted that she will turn to other women for advice on products they hope to see in the wellness and beauty space.

This isn't Beckham's first foray into makeup: in 2016, the designer released a makeup collaboration with Estee Lauder, inspired by her four favorite cities (London, Los Angeles, New York, and Paris). "I have worked with makeup artists since I was 18 years old,” said Beckham in an interview on the brand’s site. “I have seen pictures of myself and learned what works and what doesn't."

The news comes on the heels of an announcement that Beckham will discontinue the use of exotic skins in her line, starting with Fall 2019. The designer joins a growing rank of designers who have pledged to forego animal products in their lines, including Armani, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Gucci.