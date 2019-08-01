Victoria Beckham Signs With WME; Prabal Gurung Signs With CAA

On Thursday, the agencies brought on two fashion-forward stars — Beckham, who has made a name for her modern, feminine designs and Gurung, who is championing inclusivity.

Hollywood agencies tapped two top progressive fashion designers on Thursday. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung signed with CAA, and Victoria Beckham signed with WME.

Beckham launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008 and has twice been named Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards. The British designer, and wife of David Beckham, is known for her clean-lined, feminine clothing. She has never used fur in the collection and recently banned exotic skins in her collections, making the line more animal-friendly.

Instead of touring with the Spice Girls this year, Beckham is creating a Victoria Beckham Beauty line, said to deliver in fall 2019, consisting of clean beauty and skincare products. (Beckham previously released a cosmetics collaboration with Estee Lauder in 2016.) Victoria Beckham clothing is sold at 450 stores in 50 countries, and she received her OBE title in 2017. Meghan Markle, Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez have worn her designs. Beckham launched a YouTube channel in February with a live stream of her fall-winter 2019 collection.

As for the Singapore-born, Nepal-raised designer who launched his label in 2009, Gurung is known for creation fashion designs that send a message of inclusivity in terms of sizing, race and gender. He has dressed A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Hailee Steinfeld, Blake Lively and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The activist fashion designer brought Ashley Graham and Isha Ambani as his guests to the 2018 and 2019 Met Galas, respectively.

At New York Fashion Week in 2017, Gurung showed off shirts reading "The Future Is Female," "Our Minds Our Bodies Our Power" and "Nevertheless, She Persisted." The same year, he collaborated with plus-size retailer Lane Bryant, saying of their consumer, "For the longest period of time, this girl has been treated as if she belongs in the corner. I said, 'She deserves pages of Vogue.'"

In 2018, Gurung continued to fuse politics into his designs by debuting a "vote" T-shirt on the runway ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

"What I find really problematic with fashion is the complete lack of accountability, the complete lack of representation and tokenizing of minorities, whether you're a person of color, whether you're transgender, whether you're gay, any kind of minority," he said in 2018.

Gurung won the Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award in 2010, was named runner-up at the 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and earned the CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear in 2011. He has formed the Shikshya Foundation Nepal to provide education and opportunity to underprivileged children.

In November 2017, Gurung was signed by WME-IMG, with IMG handling the fashion and WME representing him in entertainment.