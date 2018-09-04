Victoria and David Beckham Address Divorce Rumors: "We Are Stronger Together"

After months of speculation about a split, the couple defend their relationship in a new cover story interview with British Vogue.

Victoria and David Beckham grace the cover of British Vogue's October issue. For the accompanying feature, the Beckham matriarch opened up about her family's bond, putting months-old rumors of a split from her husband to rest.

"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal," the Spice Girl turned fashion designer tells the magazine. "But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair."

Reflecting on her 19-year marriage to David, Victoria — who shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, with the former soccer star — acknowledges that she, her spouse and their kids are "stronger together."

"We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?" she says. "It’s all about the family unit."

She continues: "We are much stronger — the six of us — than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond, and that is key."

Back in June, the Beckhams were forced to shut down rumors of a divorce after false reports started circulating on social media.

"There is no impending statement, has been no statement, and there is no divorce," Victoria Beckham's rep said in a statement at the time. "What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish."

Read the Beckhams' entire British Vogue profile here.