VidCon Plots Mexico City Expansion

The Viacom-owned online video event will travel to Citibanamex Center in 2020.

Mexico City will become the site of the first VidCon in Latin America.

Viacom-owned VidCon announced the expansion Tuesday, revealing that the online video conference will travel to Citibanamex Center in Mexico City in spring 2020. Vidcon Mexico City will become the fourth such event on the calendar after VidCon US, VidCon Australia and VidCon London.

"Mexico is one of the most vibrant, creative centers in the world for influencers, brands and content creators to build audiences and grow their brand," said VidCon general manager Jim Louderback. "Many of the top global creators have emerged from Mexico in the last few years, and brands and marketers here have led the way in welcoming creators and influencers into their marketing mix. We couldn't be more excited to bring VidCon's unique mix of insight, expertise and community to Mexico in partnership with the amazing Viacom team."

The inaugural VidCon Mexico City, which will be held April 30 to May 3, will feature some of the most popular digital talent from Latin America, including Calle y Poche and Isabella de la Torre, aka La Bala.

Founded in 2010 by creators Hanks and John Green, VidCon brings together online talent, fans and industry executives for multiple days of discussions, keynotes, meet-ups, concerts and other live shows. The event expanded into Europe and Australia in 2017 and was acquired by Viacom in 2018. It now has more than 100,000 attendees worldwide.

The move into Mexico City comes through Viacom International Media Networks Americas, which owns and operates the company's stable of cable brands, as well as Telefe, in Latin America. "We are excited to be the first country in Latin America to host VidCon,” said Eduardo Lebrija, senior vp and general manager of Latin America North and regional sales for VIMN Americas. "Mexico is an important creative hub [for] content creators, brands and platform launches, and the first VidCon Mexico will be an incredible opportunity to unite and celebrate creators and fans and inspire the next generation of leaders and brands that will shape the future of the digital world."

VidCon US will take place July 10-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center.