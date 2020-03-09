Video Game Consultancy DDM Acquires Data Platform From Digi-Capital

The newly-formed DDM Games Investment Review promises "comprehensive sources of data covering over a decade of investments made in the game industry."

Video game consultancy and talent agency Digital Development Management has acquired business intelligence company Digi-Capital's video game investment data platform. Financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed.

The new platform, dubbed DDM Games Investment Review, promises "comprehensive sources of data covering over a decade of investments made in the game industry." DDM claims it will offer real-time reports to "help guide investors or those seeking investment with valuation comparisons, industry trends and other invaluable data that is unique to the industry."

The video game industry, as with many other major tech companies, often keeps its proprietary data and sales figures close to the vest. DDM Games Investment Review aims to make that information more readily available to "empower companies, from independent developers to sizeable funds, as they look to secure equitable deals,” says Peggy Twardowski, business information director at DDM, who will maintain and manage the Games Investment Review.

“Over a decade of experience went into turning our Game Industry Data into a powerful tool," says Tim Merel, managing director at Digi-Capital. "As our company began to focus on other markets over the last five years, we were looking for the right steward for what we had built to help companies looking to do business in games. Having known Joe [Minton, DDM president] and the team for a long time, we are very happy that DDM are the folks to take things to the next level.”

As the video game industry continues to grow (digital game spending topped $109 billion in 2019), more investors have entered the space, such as recent nine-figure investments into game companies Roblox and Scopely. Meanwhile, data firms like Nielsen have showed increased interest in gaming, acquiring interactive media analytics firm SuperData Research in 2018.