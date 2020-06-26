Video Game 'Disco Elysium' to Get TV Adaptation

The urban fantasy role-playing game won Best Narrative at The Game Awards in 2019.

Independent game developer ZA/UM has partnered with production company DJ2 Entertainment to adapt video game Disco Elysium into a TV show.

DJ2 Entertainment specialize in adaptations of video games into TV and film, having previously produced the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Inspired by Robert Kurvitz's 2013 novel Sacred and Terrible Air, the urban fantasy role-playing game Disco Elysium centers around a detective with a mysterious past who is tasked with solving a crime that threatens to set political factions into civil war.

It was released in 2019 and went on to win Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Best RPG and more at The Game Awards that year.

"We’re so gratified at the response Disco Elysium has received, and very happy to be teaming with DJ2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences," said lead narrative writer Helen Hindpere, in a statement.

"Disco Elysium is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential," said DJ2 CEO and founder, Dmitri M. Johnson. "The DJ2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all."

The property will be attaching writers later this year.