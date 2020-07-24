Video Game Network G4 TV Teases Return in 2021

Alongside the caption "We never stopped playing," the clip declared an "Incoming Transmission" in 2021.

Gaming network G4 teased a return next year with a video posted to Twitter on Friday, its first tweet since 2013.

Alongside the caption "We never stopped playing," the clip showed the words "Incoming Transmission" on a TV screen, followed by "G4" and "2021."

The website G4TV.com also appears to be back online, showing a click-to-play Pong game.

G4, currently owned by NBCUniversal, launched in 2002 with a slate of gaming and pop culture-centered shows such as the longrunning Attack of the Show and X-Play. It closed its operations in 2014.

As of this writing, the tweet from G4's official account has been retweeted over 12,000 times. The clip began trending on Twitter, with reactions — in the form of GIFs — from Facebook Gaming and Xbox, as well comments from past G4 show hosts such as Adam Sessler and Olivia Munn.

Several G4 programs, Attack of the Show and X-Play among them, also began trending.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to NBCUniversal for comment.