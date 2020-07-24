TV Video Game Network G4 TV Teases Return in 2021 1:41 PM PDT 7/24/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Christian Petersen/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images Past G4 show hosts Adam Sessler and Olivia Munn Alongside the caption "We never stopped playing," the clip declared an "Incoming Transmission" in 2021. Gaming network G4 teased a return next year with a video posted to Twitter on Friday, its first tweet since 2013. Alongside the caption "We never stopped playing," the clip showed the words "Incoming Transmission" on a TV screen, followed by "G4" and "2021." The website G4TV.com also appears to be back online, showing a click-to-play Pong game. G4, currently owned by NBCUniversal, launched in 2002 with a slate of gaming and pop culture-centered shows such as the longrunning Attack of the Show and X-Play. It closed its operations in 2014. As of this writing, the tweet from G4's official account has been retweeted over 12,000 times. The clip began trending on Twitter, with reactions — in the form of GIFs — from Facebook Gaming and Xbox, as well comments from past G4 show hosts such as Adam Sessler and Olivia Munn. Several G4 programs, Attack of the Show and X-Play among them, also began trending. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to NBCUniversal for comment. We never stopped playing. pic.twitter.com/fKJSvL9uaZ — G4TV (@G4TV) July 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y4DK3ICpsK — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) July 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/kzP9tbgqK8 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 24, 2020 Well, this is curious turn of events. https://t.co/5QVIbWM6I8 — Adam "I Can Repeat Words" Sessler (@AdamSessler) July 24, 2020 Oh hey now... #G4 #G4TV https://t.co/WsXxEYOdBu pic.twitter.com/lxMN7EuF6k — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 24, 2020 FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford