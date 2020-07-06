'Vienna Blood' Gets Season 2 Order

Austrian public broadcaster ORF and German public broadcaster ZDF are backing three new episodes of the period crime drama set in 1900s Vienna, with the BBC and PBS also back on board.

Vienna Blood, the period crime drama set in 1900s Austria that also aired on the BBC in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S., will get a second season.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF and German public broadcaster ZDF announced the news on Monday, with BBC Two and PBS back on board for the second outing.

Produced by Endor Productions (Deep State), part of ProSiebenSat.1 production unit Red Arrow Studios, and Austria's MR Film (Das Sacher), the three new feature-length episodes have once again been adapted by screenwriter Steve Thompson (Deep State, Jericho, Sherlock), based on best-selling novels by Frank Tallis.

The season will be directed by Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story), who was already the lead director of the first season. Production on season 2 will begin in August on location in Vienna in English, with the show set to be delivered next year.

Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game, Dracula) returns as Max Liebermann, while Austrian star Juergen Maurer (Vorstadtweiber) will continue portraying Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt.

The first season of Vienna Blood was the No. 2 drama on BBC Two in 2019. On ORF, the first episode was the top-rated show of the year in the broadcaster’s Friday night primetime slot. On PBS, the series debuted this February. The series has been sold to a range of other countries, including France, Spain, Finland, China, and Japan.

Red Arrow Studios International, the distribution arm of Red Arrow Studios, is leading the co-financing of season 2 and will distribute the drama worldwide. Other funding partners include Televisionfund Austria, TV-Filmfund Vienna and Niederoesterreich Kultur.

The producers of Vienna Blood are Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm for MR Film, and Hilary Bevan Jones and Jez Swimer for Endor. Executive producers are Steve Thompson, Carlo Dusi and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia.

"Vienna proved to be wonderful to film in, and we are delighted that the city has opened up again following the coronavirus shutdown so that we can film there late summer," said Bevan Jones.

Added Auspitz and Kamm: "All of us at MR Film are just delighted by the success of Vienna Blood. To get such great engagement from viewers around the world is fantastic, and we can’t wait to get started on the production of season 2 here in Vienna. Of course, ensuring the safety of our cast and crew is of paramount importance to us, and we are working with professional safety experts and officials to ensure that we adhere to every safety guideline and protocol, both on set and on location."

Kathrin Zechner, director of programs at ORF, said: "Vienna Blood has forged a strong co-production bond between Austria, the U.K. and Germany that not even Brexit and not even a pandemic has been able to break."