Vietnam Pulls 'Abominable' From Cinemas Over Territorial Dispute With China

Vietnam has DreamWorks Animation's Abominable from cinemas over a scene that shows a map depicting China's interpretation of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Abominable was co-produced by DreamWorks Animation and Shanghai-based Pearl Studio, which is owned by Chinese entertainment conglomerate China Media Capital — an entity partially backed by the Chinese government.

It appears to have taken Vietnamese authorities some time to catch wind of the offending map's appearance in the film. Abominable was released in Vietnamese cinemas on Oct. 4.

"We will revoke [the film's release license],” Ta Quang Dong, Vietnam's deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday, according to the Thanh Nien newspaper.

