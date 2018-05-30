Meghan McCain on 'Roseanne' Cancellation: "ABC Holds a Higher Standard to Their Employees Than the White House"

The cohosts also discussed Barr's use of Twitter, including a retweeted photoshopped image of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a shirt that showed Trump holding a gun to his head.

The women of The View had a lot to say on Wednesday (May 30) about Roseanne Barr’s offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett and the cancellation of the Roseanne revival.

“I was shocked,” Joy Behar said in response to Barr’s terminology of the tweets.

“First of all, I would like to say that what she said was blatantly the definition of racism. Very black and white,” began Meghan McCain. “But I will say that, for me, I have been so disheartened by what is acceptable in the world right now, what’s acceptable in the White House and it’s refreshing to see someone take a stand and say, ‘No. Not at ABC, not at this company. This is not acceptable rhetoric.’ And it’s interesting that ABC holds a higher standard to their employees than apparently the White House does.”

The cohosts also focused on Barr’s consistent use of Twitter to defend herself. Sara Haines said, “I’m always surprised that people that didn’t grow up on this, like I didn’t grow up on social media — there’s a big responsibility. Our worst fear is that speech you give in in front of an auditorium in your head, naked, and you’re nervous. Why don’t people treat this format with that same responsibility?”

“Social media does depersonalize the folks that you’re attacking,” said Sunny Hostin. The cohost briefly discussed Barr’s past comments of comparing African Americans to apes to show that these thoughts are nothing new. “Firing her was the right thing to do. I’m thrilled that ABC did it, but I am saddened that she took jobs away from an entire cast of people, crew of people. Those are the consequences.”

“We as conservatives have to stop jumping at every Scott Baio shiny ball that comes across us because this shouldn’t be about celebrity,” said McCain, who is an outspoken Republican. McCain also admitted that she was a fan of Roseanne and appreciated its representation of middle America. “I don’t want network television to stay away from reflecting blue collar people in the middle of the country, and I hope somebody who just isn’t a crazy racist can make a show that’s reflective of that, as well.”

Hostin added that she saw many conservatives on Twitter defending Barr’s racist comments. “When was racism a conservative value? I don’t understand why conservatives are jumping on this bandwagon. This is not the bandwagon for conservatives to jump on.”

Whoopi Goldberg also brought up a post Barr retweeted that showed the cohost wearing a shirt that had been photoshopped. Goldberg explained that she wore a shirt at the Women’s March that read “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, buttercup.” She explained, “Now some bonehead photoshopped a horrific image on the shirt and she retweeted this.” While the image was blurred out on the television show, it was a photo of Trump putting a gun to his head.

“So this is what I’m gonna say, Roseanne. Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” said Goldberg. “There are times when, yeah, you got to suck it up cause you stepped in doo.”

McCain added that she defended Goldberg online following Barr’s retweet. “This is not about being a conservative, okay. This is about you being a racist and that’s what happened.” She added that while she is a strong supporter of the First Amendment, “This is not about speech. You can say anything you want, but we work for a corporation and there are values at which we adhere in this corporation.”

“But bottom line is simply this. I didn’t fake my shirt. Someone else faked my shirt, but that’s your tweet. That tweet came from you,” said Goldberg. “You did this to yourself.”