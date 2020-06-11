Viggo Mortensen Boards Peter Farrelly's Vietnam-Set Dramedy

Mortensen is set to reteam with Farrelly after their collaboration on the Oscar winner 'Green Book.'

Viggo Mortensen, whose collaboration with Peter Farrelly on Green Book earned multiple Oscars including best picture, is in talks to join Farrelly's next project, a Vietnam War-set dramedy for Skydance Media, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Mortensen's casting would be the first for the untitled movie adaptation of the book by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.

Farrelly's movie will tell true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies then serving in the Army.

Brian Currie, who co-wrote Green Book, and Pete Jones (Hall Pass), will co-write the script with Farrelly. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers.

The project is being overseen at Skydance by Granger, Goldberg and Aimee Rivera.

Mortensen is repped by UTA and Rawlins Company.