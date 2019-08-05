Village Roadshow Options David Grossman Novel for Movie

The big screen version of the comedic work 'A Horse Walks Into a Bar' will be co-produced by Veritas Entertainment Group.

Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned Israeli writer David Grossman’s 2017 Man Booker-winning novel A Horse Walks Into A Bar for a feature film adaptation.

Village Roadshow will produce the project about a tormented stand-up comic with Veritas Entertainment Group. There's no word on a screenwriter or director attached to the movie adaptation.

Grossman's novel, first published in Hebrew in 2014, portrays the life of a stand-up comic through one evening’s performance, with many in the audience seeing their own lives transformed by the Israeli performer's startling revelations.

Grossman's work has appeared in The New Yorker and has been translated into more than 40 languages.

He is repped by The Deborah Harris Agency.