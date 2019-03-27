Village Roadshow Teams With Loyola Marymount for Student Filmmaking Grants (Exclusive)

The partnership will give five $10,000 grants to current LMU students and recent alumni.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group is teaming with Loyola Marymount University's School of Film and Television on a production fund for students and recent alumni.

Five young filmmakers will each receive a $10,000 grant to develop and produce a project of their choosing, be it TV pilot, short film or proof-of-concept for a larger narrative feature. The recipients will be chosen by VREG based on pitches from a preselected pool of seniors, third-year graduate students and recent alumni.

"As the world continues to consume an unprecedented amount of content, the team at Village Roadshow and I are excited to bring fresh voices and emerging talent into the mix," VREG CEO Steve Mosko said in a statement. "This program with LMU is a win for all involved, from supporting the next generation of talent to fostering and developing ideas that we can take to market — hopefully creating some incredible new IP."

Submissions are open March 25 through April 15. Grant recipients will be announced at the end of April. Starting in May, VREG executives will work closely with the grantees, providing guidance and feedback before, during and after production. In August, the projects will be screened at an invite-only presentation for a jury of industry members. VREG will then have the ability to option the projects for development into full-length works.

"One of my goals since arriving at SFTV last June has been to secure production funding support to help our talented students and recent graduates get their projects off the ground," SFTV dean Peggy Rajski said in a statement. "I can't think of a better partner in this endeavor than Village Roadshow and Steve Mosko's team. They share LMU's passion for nurturing curious, confident and connected filmmakers who are driven to make stories that illuminate our shared humanity."