Vimeo Launches Stock Footage Marketplace

Clips, which are sourced from Vimeo's community of creators, range in price from $79 to as much as $500.

Ad-free video platform Vimeo is adding to its suite of tools for creatives.

The company is launching a stock footage marketplace, Vimeo Stock, that is sourced from its community of filmmakers.

Clips on Vimeo Stock range in price from $79 for non-exclusive HD video to $500 for exclusive 4K footage. Anyone can purchase the clips but existing Vimeo members will save 20 percent on all purchases. Contributors to the stock footage marketplace will keep 60 to70 percent of the revenue generated from the licensing of their videos.

"Vimeo Stock is the next evolution of our commitment to empower creators to tell exceptional stories," said CEO Anjali Sud. "We heard resoundingly from creative professionals, brands and agencies alike that existing stock offerings were not getting the job done. Our goal is to set a new standard for creative footage, put more money in contributor's pockets and reduce friction to put better videos out in the world. We see a future where standalone stock marketplaces no longer need to exist."

The launch of Vimeo Stock comes as Sud has reoriented the Vimeo business toward providing resources to its creator community. Before Sud was appointed CEO of Vimeo last summer, the IAC-owned company was exploring going after Netflix and Hulu with the launch of a subscription streaming business. But those plans were ultimately shuttered and Sud has focused on Vimeo's core business as a YouTube alternative for filmmakers. One of her first big moves as CEO was to acquire live streaming platform Livestream and integrate it into a new product, Vimeo Live, that makes it easier for filmmakers to capture and edit live video.

Vimeo Stock is launching with exclusive partnerships with several filmmakers, including Raphael Rogers and Armand Dijcks, animator Hannah Jacobs and production company Eyeforce. One of the marketplace's early customers is mattress company Casper.