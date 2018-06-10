Vince Vaughn Arrested For DWI, Resisting Arrest

The actor was arrested in Hermosa Beach early Sunday morning and has since been released by Manhattan Beach PD.

Vince Vaughn was arrested in Hermosa Beach early Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

At approximately 1 a.m., Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Hermosa Beach, Sgt. Matt Sabosky confirmed to THR. A passenger was in the car with the actor. Vaughn was arrested and charged with DWI and resisting, while his passenger was also arrested and charged with public intoxication. The were taken into custody at the Manhattan Beach Police Department early Sunday and released later that morning.

Back in 2001, Vaughn was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina following a bar brawl during which fellow actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed. Vaughn was arrested for assault in the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

Vaughn most recently starred in last year's violent action film Brawl in Cell Block 99 as a former boxer who finds himself leading a prison riot after being incarcerated.

A request for comment from Vaughn was not immediately returned.