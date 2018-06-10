Vince Vaughn Arrested in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach PD confirmed the actor was in their custody,

Vince Vaughn was arrested in Manhattan Beach early Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Manhattan Beach PD confirmed the actor was in their custody, but could not state the cause for arrest when contacted by THR. According to TMZ, Vaughn was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning.

Back in 2001, Vaughn was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina following a bar brawl during which fellow actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed. Vaughn was arrested for assault in the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

Vaughn most recently starred in last year's violent action film Brawl in Cell Block 99 as a former boxer who finds himself in prison after running afoul of drug gangs.

A request for comment from Vaughn was not immediately returned.