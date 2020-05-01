Vince Vaughn, Retta Share How They’ve Been Dealing With Social Distancing Guidelines

While separately appearing on different late night shows, both stars admitted that they have had a difficult time keeping their distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Vince Vaughn and Retta opened up about how they are adjusting to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic while virtually visiting late-night shows on Thursday.

Vaughn admitted to The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon that he has been confused by social distancing guidelines.

Back when social distancing had just been implemented, Vaughn ran into an "older lady" while on a walk with his family around the neighborhood. "She lives by herself, so I always say 'hi' to her," he said. "I saw her. It had only been just over a week, and I'm with the kids, and she comes up with a lot of excitement with her hand out toward my dog to give the dog a pet."

"I'm running the choices. Like do I say, 'Don't touch the pooch? Get your hands off the dog?' Or are you like, 'This poor lady's been locked up in her house. She hasn't had anything living to come in contact with,'" he said.

While Fallon said that he would have let the neighbor pet the dog, Vaughn revealed, "I wanted to say stop, but I just couldn't."

"I kind of hated myself while she rubbed the dog," he continued. "She's rubbing the dog and I'm sitting there thinking like, 'What do I do? Do I bathe the dog?' What do I do with the dog? Does the dog spend the week in the garage by itself?"

The host later shared that he doesn't know whose right of way it is when two people are walking toward each other on the same side of the street. "That's a confusing moment," agreed Vaughn.

The actor added that it depends who was on the correct side of the road according to traffic. "This is a game of quarantine chicken and I'm fascinated by how it's resolved," he said.

Over on Late Night, Retta told host Seth Meyers about a stressful trip she took to the post office.

The Good Girls star shared that the trip took place early on during the pandemic. "There was a line to get into the parking lot. I was like, 'This is a little bit crazy,'" she recalled. "I go to go inside. You see this long line of people waiting to talk to the teller, which I was like, 'You're insane.'"

To avoid the crowd, Retta opted to use a self-service mailbox. "There was a woman ahead of me and she put a box that was too big and couldn't close the thing," she recalled. "I'm a big scaredy cat. This was before they told us to wear masks, so I'm holding my breath. Her box gets stuck, so she comes up to me to tell me that and I'm like, 'All right.'"

The woman left the vestibule to tell an employee that her box was stuck. "I've been holding my breath too long, so I go outside to get air. But at that point I've gone too far. I've done it for too long and I don't know if you've ever passed out- I have- and just before I pass out the darkness starts closing in on my eyes," she explained.

She then leaned against a pole to prevent herself from falling. "I was scared that either if I passed out one, people are gonna try to help me and I don't want the corona or they're not gonna help me and I'm gonna die," she said.

Retta returned to her car to decide if she should wait for the post office employees to fix the self-serve mailbox. "I hear someone yelling, 'Hey! Hey!' And I'm thinking they're talking to the woman next to me," she said. "This woman comes up to my car. Mind you, she's wearing a mask, gloves, all of it. So she's prepped."

The woman then asked Retta for an autograph and tried to put a notebook and pen in her car. "I was like, 'Clearly you know it's a pandemic, so if you would keep your distance,'" she said. "I reached out my car and signed it really quickly. It doesn't look like my name. I'm certain of that cause I was so scared of catching whatever virus she might have been carrying."

While Meyers noted that the woman knew "it's not an okay time for selfies," Retta said, "I kind of wish she had just asked, 'Can I take a picture of you?'"