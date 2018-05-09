Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz Join Kristen Stewart in 'Against All Enemies'

Yvan Attal and Stephen Root have also boarded the Jean Seberg thriller to be directed by Benedict Andrews.

Vince Vaughn and Atlanta breakout star Zazie Beetz have joined Kristen Stewart in Against All Enemies, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The political thriller, where Stewart was earlier announced to star as Jean Seberg, has also seen Yvan Attal and Stephen Root join the ensemble cast to be directed by Benedict Andrews. Automatik Entertainment is producing, with Fred Berger (La La Land), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Kate Garwood and Stephen Hopkins sharing producer credits.

Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse penned the script for Against All Enemies, which follows an FBI agent (Vaughn) assigned to investigate actress Seberg when she gets caught up in the civil rights movement in late 1960s Los Angeles.

Vaughn's recent projects also include the crime thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Fighting With My Family. He is repped by WME.

After breaking out on Donald Glover's FX series Atlanta, Beetz will next be seen in the Deadpool sequel and recently wrapped work on Steven Soderbergh's latest project, High Flying Bird, from Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Beetz is repped by Gersh.