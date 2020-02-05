Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas Join Netflix Thriller

Viola Davis and Sandra Bullock are already aboard the prison release drama, which is directed by Nora Fingscheidt and produced by Graham King.

Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal and Richard Thomas are joining Viola Davis and Sandra Bullock in Netflix's untitled thriller to be directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

Linda Emond and Emma Nelson are also set to perform opposite Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan. The drama, now shooting in Vancouver, portrays Ruth Slater, played by Bullock, who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, but refuses to forgive her past.

Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. The Netflix thriller is penned by Christopher McQuarrie and adapted from the British mini-series Unforgiven.

Fingscheidt made her directorial debut with her film Systemsprenger. The producer credits are shared by Graham King, Bullock and Veronica Ferres.

Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright and Colin Vaines are executive producing.