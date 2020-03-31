Vincent Marzello, Actor on 'Bob the Builder' and 'The Witches,' Dies at 68

He also appeared in two Bond films and in 'Velvet Goldmine' and 'Laws of Attraction.'

Vincent Marzello, who portrayed the father of the young protagonist in The Witches, Nicolas Roeg's 1990 adaptation of a Roald Dahl book, died Tuesday, his wife, actress Lorelei King, announced. He was 68.

"The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning," she wrote on Twitter. "To those who knew him, I am sorry to post the news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken."

Marzello and King (Notting Hill, The Saint) were living in London. For several years, he voiced Farmer Percy Pickles and other characters alongside his wife on the British-based cartoon Bob the Builder.

A native of Brooklyn, Marzello also appeared in the 007 films The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) with Roger Moore and Never Say Never Again (1983) with Sean Connery.

His credits also included Richard Donner's Superman (1978), A Kid in King Arthur's Court (1995), Todd Haynes' Velvet Goldmine (1998), Laws of Attraction (2004) and the animated Planet 51 (2009).

Marzello is perhaps best known for his turn as Luke's (Jasen Fisher) ill-fated dad in the dark fantasy The Witches (1990), starring Anjelica Huston and Mai Zetterling.

King wrote about her husband's health issues in a February post for the DementiaUK website.