Vinessa Shaw Signs With Buchwald (Exclusive)

Her recent credits include the horror thrillers 'Family Blood' and 'Clinical.'

Vinessa Shaw has signed with Buchwald, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

She most recently starred in two horror thrillers, 2018's Family Blood and 2017's Clinical, which are both available on Netflix. Prior to that, she recurred on the second season of Showtime's Ray Donovan in 2014 as journalist Kate McPherson, co-starred opposite Michael C. Hall in the 2014 Sundance crime thriller Cold in July and played Jude Law's wife in Steven Soderbergh's 2013 ensemble drama Side Effects.

Shaw previously starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Gwyneth Paltrow in James Gray's Two Lovers and appeared opposite Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in James Mangold's 3:10 to Yuma. Her other credits include Ladybugs, Hocus Pocus, Eyes Wide Shut and The Hills Have Eyes, as well as guest appearances on CBS' Vegas, A&E's Those Who Kill and Fox's House.

Shaw continues to be managed by Ashley Franklin at Thruline.