Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman Set for August Wilson Adaptation 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Netflix is behind the movie, which will be produced by Denzel Washington.

Netflix is heading into production on a screen adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Viola Davis, who earned a Tony and later an Oscar for her performance in Wilson's Fences, will star in the feature, along with Chadwick Boseman. Emmy winner Glynn Turman, Tony and Olivier nominee Colman Domingo and Michael Potts round out the cast.

The story follows Ma Rainey, a famed blues singer, as she makes a record in a studio in 1920s Chicago, where tensions boil over between her, her white agent and producer and the bandmates.

George C. Wolfe— the Tony winning director whose screen credits include the Oprah-starring The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks— will direct the movie that will begin shooting next month in Pittsburgh.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who earned a Tony for his performance in Wilson's Seven Guitars, will adapt the play for the screen.

Denzel Washington, who directed and starred in the 2016 screen adaptation of Fences, will produced the movie, along with Todd Black and Dany Wolf. Constanza Romero will exec produce.

Davis, who is repped by CAA, Lasher Group and Litcher Grossman, was last in theaters with Steve McQueen's Widows and will next be seen in Amazon Studios' Troop Zero.

Boseman's upcoming credits include STX drama 21 Bridges and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. He is repped by Green & Associates, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

Wolfe is represented by CAA and Paul Hastings; Santiago Hudson is repped by Gersh; Colman is repped by Gersh, Leibman and Schreck Rose; Turman is repped by SMS and The Rosenzweig Group; Potts is repped by Blue Ridge.