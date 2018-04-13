Viral YouTube Sensation "Yodeling Boy" Makes Coachella Debut

Mason Ramsey joined dance producer Whethan onstage to perform his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues."

Coachella started just a few hours ago, and its first viral moment has already happened.

Mason Ramsey, aka “yodeling boy,” joined dance producer Whethan onstage to perform his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues,” which skyrocketed him to social-media fame just last week. It all started when a video of the 11-year-old yodeling the Williams classic at Walmart popped up on Twitter. On Thursday, rumors began to swirl that Ramsey would make an appearance at the popular music festival, and now they've come true.

#Coachella blues A post shared by Billboard Dance (@billboarddance) on Apr 13, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT

Justin Bieber was even in the crowd, joining in on the roaring applause.

Check out some hilarious tweets below about his first performance at the Indio, California, festival.

omg walmart yodel boy is going to coachella!!!! we're so proud of you, hope you have the best time. @theMasonRamsey pic.twitter.com/HhYOCRc07n — roxi barron (@roxwithlox) April 13, 2018

BEYONCÉ COACHELLA SETLIST LEAKED



1.Crazy in Love

*introduces yodel boy*

*walks off stage*

2. Sweet DaaAaaAAaAaady — Bey has kids to feed! (@skittlesandcake) April 13, 2018

did u even go to coachella if u don’t have a pic of walmart yodel kid — no uh (@mssingnoah) April 13, 2018

Walmart Yodel kid is 100% dead serious playing Coachella and I’m retiring from music — Mike From The Local Scene (@lowkeyscorcese) April 13, 2018

yodel boy coming out for post malones set at coachella is the most 2018 thing that will ever happen in 2018 — cloutia (@alexmatherly) April 13, 2018

Yodel Boy performs at Coachella and I can't even get a text back... Kid has all the moves. Haha. — plurrygodmomma☀️⚓️ (@PlurryGodMomma) April 13, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.