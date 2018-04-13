Viral YouTube Sensation "Yodeling Boy" Makes Coachella Debut

6:08 PM PDT 4/13/2018 by Rania Aniftos, Billboard

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

Mason Ramsey joined dance producer Whethan onstage to perform his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues."

Coachella started just a few hours ago, and its first viral moment has already happened.

Mason Ramsey, aka “yodeling boy,” joined dance producer Whethan onstage to perform his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues,” which skyrocketed him to social-media fame just last week. It all started when a video of the 11-year-old yodeling the Williams classic at Walmart popped up on Twitter. On Thursday, rumors began to swirl that Ramsey would make an appearance at the popular music festival, and now they've come true.

 

#Coachella blues

Justin Bieber was even in the crowd, joining in on the roaring applause.

Check out some hilarious tweets below about his first performance at the Indio, California, festival.

