Virgil Abloh Has a New Radio Show

Plus, his first show for Louis Vuitton takes place Thursday during Men's Fashion Week.

Designer, DJ and now radio host Virgil Abloh is the latest member of Apple Music's Beats 1 family.

Televised Radio, as the program is called, debuted Monday at 10 a.m. He told Vogue the channel will be recorded in the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris and serve as an "audio mood board" of new and classic tunes that inspire him and his guests who will come through the studio to discuss all things art, design, fashion and music.

“Music has an amazing ability to bring people together, and I couldn’t think of a better format to catalog all the multidisciplinary work I do under one umbrella,” Abloh is quoted. “I’m using the two hours every so often to discuss various design projects and the rationale around them...in an effort to highlight my friends that make up my creative world. Apple’s design legacy and consideration of fostering art and design made it a perfect partnership.”

Abloh has a big week ahead: his first show for Louis Vuitton will take place Thursday during Paris Men's Fashion Week. He was named men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton in March.

