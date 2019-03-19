Virgil Abloh Leads the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominations with Two Nods

Brandon Maxwell and Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte are among the other nominees for the upcoming CFDA Fashion Awards.

Top designers can now begin preparing speeches for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, as the The Council of Fashion Designers has unveiled nominees and honorees for the fete, which will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3.

Buzzy designer Virgil Abloh, who designs for his own label Off-White as well as serving as artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, leads the pack with nominations in two categories for his work on Off-White.

Abloh will be contending for accessory designer of the year with Jennifer Fisher of Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Tabitha Simmons, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row.

Abloh is also in the running for menswear designer of the year alongside Los Angeles-based designers Mike Amiri of Amiri and Rick Owens, as well as Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York.

For womenswear designer of the year, former Lady Gaga stylist Brandon Maxwell (who now helms his eponymous brand) is nominated along with Marc Jacobs, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Pasadena-based label Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.

Fresh faces Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for L.A.-based brand Staud are nominated for emerging designer of the year.

The CFDA will also be awarding the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti international award to Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen. The founder’s award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert will go to French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, while the media award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard will be given to Vogue contributor Lynn Yaeger and positive change award will be presented to fashion designer Eileen Fisher for her commitment to sustainability.