Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Menswear Runway Debut Draws Rihanna, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, More

The designer showed his first collection as the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton at Paris Men's Fashion Week's on Thursday.

Rihanna, Kanye and A$AP Rocky in the same audience? No, it wasn't an awards show, but a fashion one.

When Louis Vuitton hired DJ and Kanye collaborator turned-designer Virgil Abloh to be the new artistic director of menswear, the brand didn't just get him, it got his famous friends, too.

Which is why Abloh's debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week on Thursday was an all-out, star-studded affair with Rihanna (carrying one of Abloh's first designs, a clear, unadorned LV Keepall bag) sitting next to A$AP Rocky.

Naomi Campbell cozied up to Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian West, fresh off opening her first KKW Beauty store in L.A. earlier this week, arriving with hubbie Kanye, Abloh's longtime collaborator. The two shared a tearful hug at the end of ths show, captured on Travis Scott's Instagram.

West and Abloh interned together at Fendi in 2009, and West tapped his friend as his creative director soon after, setting off his meteoric rise. At Louis Vuitton, Abloh becomes the first African American artistic director in the house's 164-year history.

Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Ansel Elgort, Chadwick Boseman and more were also in the house, or rather the park. The show was held outdoors at the Palais Royale, with the runway painted in rainbow colors.

Abloh showed his namesake men's wear brand yesterday at Paris Men's Fashion Week. A review of his Louis Vuitton collection will be posting shortly.