Virgil Abloh Goes to Work With "Modern Office" Off-White Line for Mr. Porter

The collection of apparel and accessories includes over 40 styles by Abloh, whose Off-White designs are donned by Michel B. Jordan and Timothee Chalamet.

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh (who also serves as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear) cuts a wide swath, from his streetwear-loving fanboys to edgy red carpet dressers like Michael B. Jordan and Timothee Chalamet. And now he’s turned his attention to work wear — at least as it exists in the year 2019 — with his new “Modern Office” capsule collection with men’s online retailer Mr Porter.

Launching today, the exclusive Off-White capsule line includes 20 apparel pieces, as well as 18 accessories and a half-dozen pairs of sneakers. The designer said he was inspired by both “the besuited business man and that young skater hanging out in the park on the Lower East Side, those two worlds gracefully colliding into one.”

Mr Porter’s George Archer noted that the “Modern Office” capsule is a blend of traditional desk-side attire with more relaxed streetwear, resulting in the the largest collab Off-White has ever produced with a single retailer. And the collection hits its sweet spot by focusing on the ever-more-blurring boundary between weekday and weekend clothes.

“In 2019, it’s perfectly acceptable to wear a T-shirt or even a hoodie to the office, Archer says. “From shared workspaces like WeWork to tech office life anywhere, the formality of dressing for work has evolved completely.”

But the collection extends far beyond an office-friendly hoodie, what with items like a linen trench coat with an embroidered version of Abloh’s signature embroidered arrow logo that the designer calls a “key piece." The grouping extends to a sprinkling of items with a “Modern Office” allover logo print, including a jersey T-shirt and suede sneakers. Not to mention a spiffed up backpack and an arrow-motif case for that ubiquitous iPhone.

“My favorite pieces in the collection are the silk camp-collar logo shirt and the embroidered linen jacket and pants, the latter of which hasn’t been done by Off-White before,” says Archer. “The collection is designed with the Mr. Porter customer in mind, with the inclusion of silk shirts, tonal embroidered linen and shearling-lined jackets. They’re all impression-worthy pieces.”