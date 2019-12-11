Virgin's Inaugural Music Festival Coming to L.A.'s Exposition Park in 2020

Single use plastics will be banned at the June 6-7 event in lieu of a reusable cup deposit system.

Los Angeles is getting another music festival.

Sir Richard Branson has announced that Virgin's inaugural Virgin Fest will take place in L.A. from June 6-7 at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park. News of the event first broke in October 2018.

“My love of music led me to start Virgin Records nearly five decades ago. I’m thrilled that Virgin’s musical heritage lives on through Virgin Fest.” said Virgin founder Branson. “We look forward to bringing Virgin’s expertise in customer experience, innovation and entertainment to our festival in Los Angeles, a place that has always been very near and dear to my heart. ”

The fest — led by co-founder and CEO Jason Felts, a longtime collaborator and friend of Branson — will take place across multiple stages throughout Exposition Park, "merging the outdoor festival experience with the convenient accommodations of Banc of California Stadium including shade, comfortable seating and hydration stations," per a release announcing the news. The artist lineup is expected early next year.

“Los Angeles is a global hub where sustainability and inclusion intersect to create life-changing opportunities for Angelenos and visitors from around the world,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “When Virgin Fest arrives in Los Angeles next year, we will show the world once again what sets our city apart — our willingness to disrupt the status quo, our determination to reduce our carbon footprint and our focus on tackling the climate crisis with our trademark creativity and our unmatched spirit of innovation.”

