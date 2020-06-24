Virtual Cannes Deals Memo: Day 3

With the big agency pitches wrapped up, hump day at the Virtual Cannes Market has been about international titles, with sales for Stefan Ruzowitzky's 'Narcissus & Goldmund,' François Ozon’s 'Summer of 85' and Noomi Rapace starrer 'Lamb.'

Hump day! The Virtual Cannes Market is officially half-way done. While the first two days were packed with pre-sale presentations from the U.S. agencies and major international sales outfits, by Wednesday, Cannes deal makers had shifted focus to finished films, particularly international titles. Many of the headline sales were for arthouse features heading to newly-reopened theaters in Europe and Asia.

Narcissus & Goldmund, the period epic from Oscar winner Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters), was a strong seller for Beta Cinema. The drama, based on Herman Hesse's classic novel, went to Vertigo Films for Spain, A2 Distribuidora in Brazil and JinJin Pictures in South Korea, with a North American deal in negotiations.

Beta has been enjoying a strong Virtual Cannes. The German group racked up multiple sales on Burhan Qurbani-directed Berlin Alexanderplatz, which closed for France (Le Pacte), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Brazil (A2 Distribuidora) and Japan (Tohokushinsha Film) among other territories. The feature, a modern-day update on the 1929 novel by Alfred Döblin, premiered in competition at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Another Berlin competition title, Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger starrer My Little Sister, went to Weltkino for Germany, A2 Distribuidora for Brazil and Jetsen for the Chinese market, among other deals.

Beta's When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, Caroline Link’s adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved children's book, secured deals for China (Huanxi Media), Australia/NZ (Moving Story Entertainment) and Brazil (A2). Greenwich Entertainment has U.S. rights to the film, an autobiographical tale of how Kerr and her family escaped from Nazi Germany.

Another WWII-set drama, Peter Bebjak's The Auschwitz Report, locked up multiple sales, with Signature Entertainment taking all rights in the U.K. and Ireland, Moving Story Entertainment securing Australia/New Zealand, Discovery taking rights for the former Yugoslavia territories, Brazil going to Great Movies Distribution and Tohokushinsha Films picking up the title for Japan.

Meanwhile, Lamb, a supernatural drama from Icelandic director Valdimar Johannsson, starring Prometheus actress Noomi Rapace, sold across Europe, with Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales inking deals for Germany (Koch Films), France (The Jokers), Poland (Gutek Film), Benelux (The Searchers), Hungary (Vertigo), Czech Republic (Artcam), Austria (Filmladen), Denmark (Camera Film), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Slovakia (ASFK), former Yugoslavia (Five Stars/Demiurg), Estonia (Must Käsi), Latvia (Kino Bize) and Lithuania (Scanorama).

Rapace stars alongside Icelandic actor Hilmir Snaer Gudnason as a sheep-herding couple who decide to raise a mysterious newborn baby they discover abandoned on their farmland, unaware that the child will ultimately bring destruction upon them.

New Europe also closed a deal for North American and U.K. rights to Jorunn Myklebust Syversen's Norwegian drama Disco, a 2019 Toronto Film Fest entry, with indie distributor 1091; inked multiple deals for Rotterdam winner Perfectly Normal Family, which went to the U.K. and Ireland (Modern Films), Benelux (September), Japan (Shin Nippon), Switzerland (Xenix) and Germany and Austria (Salzgeber); and sold Magnus von Horn’s Sweat, an official Cannes 2020 title, to French distributor ARP.

In more deal news, Munich-based sales agent Global Screen closed most of the world on 3D animated movie OOOPS — The Adventure Continues, a sequel to the 2016 Noah's Ark-themed feature, with sales to eOne for the U.K., Paradis/Orange Studios for France, Flins y Piniculas in Spain, Pris in Portugal and Kino Swiat in Poland, among other deals. Leda Films has picked up Latin American rights, and Company L has the movie in South Korea.

Finally, Tokyo-based Flag Co. has acquired all Japanese rights to François Ozon’s Summer of 85, another Cannes 2020 highlight, from Playtime. The coming-of-age love story had its world premiere at the Virtual Cannes Market.

