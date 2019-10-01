Vitalii Sediuk Ambushes Justin Timberlake at Paris Fashion Week

The celebrity saboteur stalked the singer and wife Jessica Biel to Paris Fashion Week's Louis Vuitton show, warning beforehand on Instagram it had been "a while" since he'd seen the singer.

Red-carpet attacker Vitalii Sediuk is back — and Justin Timberlake is the unfortunate target.

The Ukrainian former TV journalist turned celebrity saboteur leapt at the singer's legs on Tuesday as Timberlake, 38, and wife Jessica Biel, 37, entered the Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

It isn't entirely clear what Sediuk's goal was with his latest ambush. In past incidents, he dropped to his knees in front of Bradley Cooper's crotch at the SAG Awards, crawled beneath America Ferrera's dress at the Cannes Film Festival and threw his arms around Kim Kardashian's legs at a fashion show in Paris.

Another attempted stunt in 2016 earned him an elbow to the face from Gigi Hadid, after Sediuk, 30, attempted to lift her off the ground.

What he accomplished this time was to lock his left arm around Timberlake's right leg. Security moved in quickly to pull Sediuk away — and the famous couple emerged rattled but relatively unscathed by the incident.

Earlier in the day, Sediuk had hinted in an Instagram story that he would be targeting the couple, posting a photo of Timberlake and Biel in which he was visible lurking in the background.

“It’s being a while since I saw @justintimberlake at the grammys,” Sediuk captioned the pic, alongside a smiling devil emoji and the hashtag #louisvuitton. He eluded security at the 2013 Grammys and took to the stage while Jennifer Lopez presented an award to Adele. Lopez calmly pushed him aside as he attempted to speak at the podium.

Sediuk has managed to dodge the law with his pranks all but once: In 2014, he leaped over a barrier to accost Brad Pitt at the Maleficent premiere in Hollywood, which starred Pitt's then-wife Angelina Jolie. The pic's sequel is due out Oct. 18 — but Sediuk's no-fly status in the U.S. makes it unlikely he'll appear there once more.

That stunt resulted in Sediuk spending several nights in jail, going on probation and undergoing 52 court-ordered psychological counseling sessions. Following the sentencing, he relocated from Los Angeles to Europe, where he's been a regular nuisance at fashion events ever since.

Reps for Timberlake and Biel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sediuk also did not respond to an interview request.