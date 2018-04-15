Vittorio Taviani, Palme d'Or and Golden Bear Winning Director, Dies at 88

The celebrated writer/director worked together with brother Paolo throughout his career.

Award-winning Tuscan filmmaker Vittorio Taviani has passed at at age 88 after battling a long illness according to Italian media reports. He will be cremated in a private ceremony.

Vittorio worked alongside his brother in a unique partnership throughout his career. Known collectively as the Taviani Brothers, they won Europe's top cinema prizes, including the Palme d'Or in 1977 for Padre Padrone, the true story of Gavino Ledda, the son of a Sardinian shepherd who escaped a violent childhood by educating himself.

In 1982 their film The Night of the Shooting Stars also received the Grand Jury Prize in Cannes. The brothers were honored with a career Golden Lion in Venice in 1986.

And in 2012 the brothers won the Golden Bear in Berlin for Caesar Must Die, a drama set in the infamous Rebibbia Prison outside of Rome where inmate rehearse a performance of Julius Caesar.

They remained prolific throughout their careers since their first feature in 1962, rarely letting a few years go by without putting out a new film. Most recently, last year they released Rainbow: A Private Affair in 2017 and Wondrous Boccaccio in 2015.

Just one year in age apart, their collaboration was unique, with the brothers taking turns in directing scenes. They saw themselves as directors working together in the same manner as the Lumiere brothers or the Coen brothers.

Paolo Taviani explained their process to THR: "Sometimes people can't follow our conversations when we are exchanging ideas because we each just pronounce a few syllables or a fragment of an idea and then the other understands immediately. I remember once that (Italian actor Marcello) Mastroianni was asked what it was like to work with two co-directors, referring to Vittorio and me. And he said he didn't know what the question meant, that we were one director in two bodies."

Vittorio Taviani is survived by his two daughters, Francesca and Giovanna Taviani.