VMAs: 6 Most Memorable Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Lizzo, Halsey, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X top off the list of most stylish singers at the MTV event.

Some musicians stood out at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards for their over-the-top accessories (including snakes and men on leashes). Others went to head-to-toe bling: Taylor Swift wore bedazzling Versace looks on the red carpet and again on stage, while Lizzo stepped out in a dress printed all over with the word "siren" and a necklaced decked out in 85 carats of diamonds. These are the most memorable looks at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo

Lizzo stepped out in a custom red strapless gown with sequin detailing and imprinted with “Siren” in silver lettering, topped off with a red-and-silver feather boa (both from Moschino by Jeremy Scott). She accessorized with Stuart Weitzman’s crystal-embellished Nudist Stardust sandals and the Nuvole Bianche necklace by Gismondi 1754 Jewelry featuring an incredible 85 carats of diamonds. “I’m not bad I was just drawn this way,” tweeted the “Truth Hurts” singer in reference to Jessica Rabbit.

"I’m constantly living in a dream, collaborating with @itsjeremyscott is a dream come true," wrote her stylist Marko Monroe. "My inspiration for so long and now I can call a friend. // for little girls and gay boys out there that have questioned their curves or felt ashamed of themselves, this one is for you."

Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer showed off her fun rainbow roots after previously debuting rainbow bangs a couple weeks ago. Halsey wore a fiery phoenix look by Peter Dundas — an orange sheer crepe organza dress appliquéd with flowers worn over a black bralette and shorts in eco leather from the D9 collection. "It's kind of naked, kind of classy," she said on the carpet.

Lil Nas X

The newly dethroned Hot 100 leader channeled Prince for his VMAs look — a silver sequined suit with a ruffled lace tuxedo shirt with elongated frilled cuffs, custom-made by Christian Cowan (Prince chose purple, of course). The "Old Town Road" singer titled the retro look "lil prince" on Instagram, while Cowan wrote, "couldn't be happier to have you as the first man I've dressed. We Stan Lil Prince."

Taylor Swift

The "Lover" singer continued her Versace streak on the red carpet with an embellished, buckle-print blazer worn over a blingy pink bodysuit. For the Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, Swift also donned Versace with a bold hibiscus print romper; this time, her stylist Joseph Cassell added thigh-high Louboutin stiletto boots.

Ava Max

Max showed up in a bionic superhero look at the VMAs: platform boots and a silver-and-red metallic Kaimin catsuit with red cape. With her signature asymmetrical blonde hair, the "Sweet but Psycho" singer resembled Wonder Woman with a dramatic cut crease cat eye and gems evoking HBO's Euphoria makeup style.

Diplo

Diplo stepped out in yet another version of a custom Nudie suit, inspired by renowned rodeo tailor Nudie Cohn (this time white with neon images of a frog, lightning bolts, the word "LSD" and rhinestone embellishment). He topped it off with a matching cowboy hat and glasses trimmed with a rainbow of rhinestones.