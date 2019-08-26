VMAs: Did John Travolta Mistake a Drag Queen for Taylor Swift?

Some viewers were speculating on social media that it appears that Travolta beings to hand the statue for Video of the Year to Jade Jolie, thinking she was Swift, until he does a double-take.

John Travolta has a spotty history when it comes to presenting at award shows -- remember when he famously butchered Idina Menzel's name at the Oscars? He even made fun of himself at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, when he refused to read the name of the video of the year winner, asking Queen Latifah to do it for him.

When Queen Latifah announced Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" as the winner of video of the year, the pop superstar brought her entire posse of performers on stage with her, including many of the drag queens featured in the video who joined her for her opening performance at the ceremony.

One of those stars was Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, known for her spot-on Swift look. But did it fool Travolta? Some viewers were speculating on social media that it appears that Travolta beings to hand the statue to Jolie, thinking she was Swift. They note that the actor seems to stop short and do a double-take before laughing it off with the drag star.

Jolie even poked fun at the viral moment, posting about the moment on her Instagram with the caption: "Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @JohnTravolta."

Judge for yourself in the video below.

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.