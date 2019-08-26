VMAs: Jonas Brothers Rock Denim and Leather by L.A. Brand Amiri

"I was inspired by that gritty rock and roll scene [at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park] in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s," said the trio's long-time stylist Avo Yermagyan.

The Jonas Brothers walked the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in surprisingly subdued neutrals. They then hit the stage in denim and leather looks from the spring-summer 2020 collection of L.A. fashion brand Amiri. Designed by Mike Amiri, the label is known for its glam-meets-gritty rock-n-roll vibe inspired by Axl Rose.

Nick donned a denim tuxedo shirt with leather pants and a guitar strap belt accent with blue croc-embossed jodhpur boots; Joe wore a sleeveless denim trucker jacket and pants with leather accents, paired with black Vans sneakers. And Kevin went for a studded leather biker jacket with studded broken in jeans and Doucal’s leather hiking oxfords.

"The inspiration for the guys' VMA performance is all about going back to their roots,” their longtime stylist Avo Yermagyan told The Hollywood Reporter. “They are Jersey boys who are going to perform at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, which is arguably one of the greatest rock venues in the world. It’s also the same stage which launched fellow New Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. I was inspired by that gritty rock-and-roll scene in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s and thought Amiri’s SS20 Collection would strike just the right chord.”

On the carpet, they donned a trio of Fendi looks — with Nick in a nude turtleneck slipped under a jumpsuit with sheer silk-organza panels, Joe in a double-breasted jacket suit and Kevin in a black perforated bomber jacket and trousers.

“I wanted to strip away color for this carpet, since we have had a year of colorful moments, from the guy’s looks in the 'Sucker' video to their boldly colored Berluti suits for the tour. It feels fresh to see the guys in a darker palette for this carpet," said Yermagyan.