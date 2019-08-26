VMAs: All the Over-The-Top Accessories From Snakes to Men on Leashes

Stars arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV VMAs with some wild accessories.

The MTV Video Music Awards are notorious for their wild and crazy red carpet looks. Stars often show up after checking their inhibitions at the door. Monday's red carpet was no exception with several stars arriving with noteworthy accessories from live snakes to men on leashes. Here, a look at this year's most extra accessory moments.

Leashed Men

YouTube Influencer Nikita Dragun arrived in New Jersey wearing a custom look by "fantasy" designer L.O.C.A., including a pink nipple, a pink feather boa and the ultimate red carpet accessories — men on leashes wearing black sunglasses and fingerless gloves.

Snakes

Despite the VMAs having a history of snake bites (a dancer for Nicki Minaj was nipped in 2014), two stars arrived at the with snakes draped around their shoulders. In a copycat ode to Britney Spears who brought along a sunny-colored snake to the 2001 VMAs, Internet personality Tana Mongeau walked the carpet with a yellow snake to complement her gold dress by Nicola Bacchilega.

Singer/songwriter H.E.R. arrived wearing a floral suit from Valentino's fall 2019 collection with one of her pet "noodles" around her neck. The singer posted on Instagram about bringing her snake-slash-accessory to the VMAs: "I got 5 noodles at home. I try to bring them everywhere I can because people love them and they are really cool."

Armageddon-esque Mask

Hip-hop group Naughty by Nature arrived fully prepared for the end of the world. Treach wore an Armageddon-inspired white mask with netting over the eyes and mouth area, similar to the mask Nick Cannon accessorized with at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, adding a cane and a cluster of necklaces including a large cross pendant.

Blinged-out Cellphone

Actress Keke Palmer walked the carpet in a stunning yellow sequined, high-neck gown by Yousef Aljasmi with a matching blinged out retro cellphone accessory. Clueless, anyone?