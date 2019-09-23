'The Voice' Returns With Gwen Stefani Replacing Adam Levine

The season kicked off with the Blind Auditions with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend all returning to the series and Carson Daly back as host.

The Voice returned for its 17th season tonight, with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend all returning to the series. Gwen Stefani joined as the fourth coach, and Carson Daly returned as host. The season kicked off with the Blind Auditions, and here are the artists who stood out.

The very first artist of the night, Katie Kaden, received a four chair turn with her performance of “Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin. Shelton even blocked Clarkson for this artist, and ultimately she went with Legend.

Jake HaldenVang was up next, singing “Wish I Knew You” by the Revivalists. Stefani, Legend and Shelton all turned for him, and he chose Stefani as his coach.

The next artist, Jay Miah, did not turn any chairs, but he was followed by small town guy Brennan Lassiter, who sang “You Are My Sunshine” by Johnny Cash. Shelton turned first, and another four chair turn occurred. Lassiter went with Team Kelly, proving that he has versatile artistry.

Rose Short next sang Legend’s own “Preach,” and she received turns from Clarkson and Stefani. She went with Team Gwen.

Will Breman next sang “Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls, putting some interesting twists on the ballad. Legend and Stefani both turned for him, but he joined Team John.

Alex Guthrie next sang “Love and Happiness” by Al Green while playing the guitar and got turns from Clarkson and Stefani. He joined Team Kelly.

Kat Hammock next sang “Vienna” by Billy Joel and earned turns from Shelton and Stefani. Hammock picked Team Blake, making her Shelton’s first artist.

Two more artists failed to turn chairs, but Marina Chello returned with a performance of “Walk Me Home” by Pink and received turns from Shelton and Clarkson. She chose Team Blake.

Closing out the night, Kyndal Inskeep sang “Never Been To Spain” by Three Dog Night. Clarkson, Stefani and Shelton all turned, but Stefani blocked Shelton. It was a smart use of the block, because Inskeep ultimately went with Team Gwen.

The coaches closed out the night on mostly equal standing. The Blind Auditions continue tomorrow night on NBC.

