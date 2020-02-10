Oscars Poll: What Was Your Favorite Acceptance Speech?

From 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix's remarks about "the fight against injustice" to 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's plan to "drink until next morning," Hollywood's most prestigious awards show was full of memorable orations.

Sunday night's 92nd annual Academy Awards were a night to remember. The show was full of outstanding moments, many of them being the winners' acceptance speeches.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger won the top acting prizes, and both gave touching orations. While Joker star Phoenix spoke about the power of redemption and "the fight against injustice," Zellweger offered up emotional remarks about the "unique exceptionalism" of Judy Garland, the late icon whom she played in the biopic Judy.

Elsewhere, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho took the top film prizes home for best original screenplay, best director and best picture. The South Korean film also won best international feature. In his multiple acceptance speeches, the filmmaker joked about his plan to "drink until next morning," but also grew serious when paying tribute to his native country and directing idol Martin Scorsese.

Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and got political in his acceptance speech, taking a jab at the Senate for how it handled President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Meanwhile, Laura Dern — who won best supporting actress for Marriage Story — gave a heartwarming shout-out to her actor parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

