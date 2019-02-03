L.A. Stadium Unveils VR Model of New Rams-Chargers Complex

In addition to serving as home of Los Angeles' two NFL teams, the Inglewood facility also will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

Attendees of Super Bowl LIII got a glimpse of the playing field for the big game three years from now, as executives from the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District (LASED) at Hollywood Park brought a virtual reality model of their upcoming state-of-the-art facility to Atlanta this weekend.

LA Stadium, which broke ground November 2016 at the former Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood, Calif., will be the permanent home of both the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers come 2020. But fans and prospective stadium partners don’t have to wait until then to check out the view, thanks to the LA Stadium VR Model, which will allows interested parties “to understand sightlines throughout the building, and visualize the fan experience from every perspective,” LASED managing director Jason Gannon tells The Hollywood Reporter.

First developed as a critical component of the city of L.A.’s successful 2028 Olympics bid, the VR model (created by El Segundo, Calif.-based Tangerine Apps) can help Rams and Chargers fans scope out seats for their 2020 season tickets, which are on sale now. First dibs have gone to current season ticketholders like Single Parents star and Rams superfan Taran Killam, who during a recent VR model demonstration for THR enthusiastically pointed out his two seats in the new stadium – just yards away from the home sideline, within earshot of the coaching staff. "[Rams head coach Sean] McVay can say, 'Get in there!' and then I'll just vault over the barrier and get the jersey on," Killam jokes.

The LA Stadium VR model also shows off the stadium’s signature feature, a halo-shaped video board that will be suspended over the field. Dubbed the Oculus, its double-sided nature means that whatever is shown on it can be fully seen from any vantage point in the stadium, from the sidelines all the way up to the nosebleed sections. “The game-changing Oculus board ensures that every seat has a great view of the action on the field,” Gannon says.

The Oculus’ 70,000 square feet of digital display (with a minimum resolution of 4K), combined with the additional 20,000 square feet of digital display from the five LED boards encircling each seating tier in the bowl, opens up a variety of programming opportunities for the NFL as well as sponsors, visiting artists and other event organizers that will be using LA Stadium. "This is an ‘all-digital’ building,” Gannon says. “The amount of LED displays is unprecedented, which provides an opportunity for us to coordinate signage and video board programming in an efficient and creative manner to create a digital environment that is unlike any other.”

For now, the VR model is restricted to the inside of the stadium bowl itself, but the plan is to develop virtual-reality renderings of other interior areas as well, such as suites and hospitality spaces. Brands and organizers will then be able to do a complete test-run of their digital plans remotely, which can be particularly convenient for artists on the road, not to mention organizers of the 2022 Super Bowl LVI and the 2028 Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, which all will be hosted at the new LA Stadium.

The first phase of development – the one million square feet encompassing the stadium, Champions Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue – will open in summer 2020, followed by, eventually, 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space (which will include the headquarters of NFL Media), 2,500 residences, at least one hotel and more than 20 acres of green park space, including a lake.

Says Gannon, “[Rams owner Stan] Kroenke’s vision for the project is to create a global sports and entertainment destination that is a ‘must-see’ attraction when visiting Los Angeles.”