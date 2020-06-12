'Walking Dead' Producer Gale Anne Hurd, Yvette Nicole Brown to Discuss Inclusion

African media entrepreneur Mo Abudu will also be among the speakers of online conference Carla 2020.

When the film and television industries truly restart post-coronavirus, how can they avoid recreating the institutional injustice that was part of the business before the pandemic?

That's the question at the heart of Carla 2020, a global online conference that will run Aug. 21-Aug. 23. Several industry heavy hitters, including The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd, Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown, directors Julie Taymor (The Glorias) and Amma Asante (Belle) and Nigerian broadcaster and media entrepreneur Mo Abudu of EbonyLife, who just struck a deal with Netflix, will be among the participants.

By focusing on the on-and-off screen representation of marginalized groups, the conference hopes to highlight both the challenges facing the media industry and focus on practical solutions to help create a more diverse and inclusive business.

"Carla is all about creating change in a time when we so desperately need it," says Helene Granqvist, president of Women in Film & Television International, which will host the conference.

Hot-button topics to be covered by the conference include an examination of mechanisms of power, decolonizing narratives, racism, unconscious bias, intersectionality and sexual harassment within the global industry. Virtual and interactive keynotes, panels, roundtables, networking events and workshops across the three-day event will present new research on the topics, discuss best practices in the field and introduce new initiatives for rebuilding a more balanced industry post-crisis.

Sweden's Carl International Film Festival is co-hosting Carla 2020, which has backing from the Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages and The Swedish Postcode Foundation. Partners include the New York Women in Film & Television, Alliance of Women’s Networks, Times Up UK and the Sundance and Gothenburg Film Festivals, among others.

Those interested can check out the full Carla 2020 program, and register, on the event's website.



