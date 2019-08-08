Walmart Employees Instructed to Remove Violent Video Game Signage Following Mass Shootings

This news comes the day after Universal pulled ads in its marketing campaign for upcoming violent thriller film 'The Hunt,' as well as ESPN and ABC pulling the broadcast of the X Games 'Apex Legends' EXP that was scheduled for this weekend.

Following the most recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Gilroy, California, and reignited debate about national gun control, Walmart has begun the process of removing violent video game advertisements from two of its retail stores, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Vice Games, who was the first to break this story, cited in its report that signage and playable demos for violent games, as well as hunting videos, are being removed from its stores. Employees were sent an instruction titled "Immediate Action: Removing Signing and Displays Referencing Violence. Review your store for any signing or displays containing violent images or graphic behavior."

The instruction was referencing displays and demos of third-person shooter titles and combat-style games for Playstation and Xbox consoles. It is unclear if additional Walmart stores will be affected by this instruction.

"We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment," said Tara House, of Walmart's Corporate Communications department, in an email to THR.

The conversation surrounding violence in video games and the possible negative effects on young people is one that occurs frequently. This time around, President Donald Trump condemned "gruesome and violent video games" for contributing to the "glorification of violence in our society" during a press conference.

Since his remarks, video game groups such as The Entertainment Software Association have raised awareness about the fact that many societies outside the United States, where video games are consumed just as rapidly, have low levels of gun violence.

Despite the urgent conversation about the necessity of gun control, Walmart continues to sell guns in its retail locations.