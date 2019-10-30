Walmart Weighs Streaming Future With Vudu Platform

In 2016, the company added a free, advertising-supported streaming option, expanding it slowly over subsequent years.

Vudu, the digital video service owned and operated by Walmart, may be at an inflection point.

Tech site The Information reported on Wednesday the commerce giant is considering a sale of Vudu, which now has an installed base of more than 100 million devices in the U.S.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Walmart spokesperson said “We’re constantly having and open to conversations with new and existing partners to explore opportunities for continued growth; however, we never share details of those discussions.”

Vudu has long been a different sort of digital video service, with an emphasis on paid movie downloads and rentals, with a side of ad-supported streaming.

Walmart bought Vudu in 2010. In 2016, the company added a free, advertising-supported streaming option, expanding it slowly over subsequent years.

At its NewFront presentation in New York this spring, Vudu GM Jeremy Verba called the service a “sleeping giant of the digital entertainment space,” as the company unveiled its first slate of original programming, including a reboot of Mr. Mom.

In the presentation, the company outlined a plan to focus on America’s “heartland,” with an emphasis on children’s shows, and kids and family programming.

