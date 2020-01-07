Walmart's Vudu Orders Dwyane Wade-Produced Docuseries

'Legacy' will follow the children of famous athletes, including Wade's sone Zaire.

Vudu is turning its attention to the next generation of athletes with its new docuseries.

Walmart's digital video service has ordered Legacy about up-and-comers in their respective sports who all happen to be the children of famous athletes. The eight-episode series hails from Whistle and is executive produced by former NBA player Dwyane Wade through his 59th & Prairie.

Wade's son Zaire is among the athletes that Legacy will follow. The series will track the younger Wade's final season of high school basketball. Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former NFL star Randall Cunningham, will also appear as she trains for the 2020 Olympics. Other athletes profiled in the series will include Evan and Elijah Holyfield, the sons of boxer Evander Holyfield. While Evan is pursuing a boxing career like his father's, Elijah is a running back for the Carolina Panthers. Additional subjects are expected to be named in the coming months.

"I'm proud to executive produce Legacy and bring my son’s unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes," Wade said in a statement. "I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality."

Jonathan Hock (Through The Fire) is set to direct the series with Mark Ciardi (The Rookie) serving as an executive producer. This follows their collaboration on Whistle series Benedict Men. Legacy was developed by Whistle vp premium originals development Mike Basone, who will also serve as an executive producer. Tiny Horse also will executive produce. CAA brokered the deal on behalf of clients Whistle and Wade.

Legacy will join a small slate of programming developed specifically for the Vudu platform, including series reboot Mr. Mom and film Adventure Force 5.

"Legacy is a part of Vudu’s commitment to invest in creating premium and compelling original content for families to enjoy together," said Jeremy Verba, vp and general manager of Vudu. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Whistle and Dwyane Wade and bring this motivational series to life."