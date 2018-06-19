Walt Disney Agrees to Acquire Sky News, Boost Annual Funding to $130M

The U.K. is ready to clear 21st Century Fox's bid for full ownership of Sky after public input on the proposed sale of the news network.

Walt Disney has agreed to a deal in principle to acquire the Sky News network from European pay TV giant Sky and boost its annual funding to about $130 million for 15 years to help 21st Century Fox get final U.K. approval for its bid to take full ownership of Sky, in which it already owns 39 percent.

The commitment amounts to $2 billion over the 15-year period. It wasn't immediately clear how big Sky News' annual budget is currently.

U.K. culture secretary Matt Hancock unveiled the so-called undertakings tied to the agreement Tuesday and started a 15-day comment period for other parties. After that, the U.K. government must decide whether to give Fox its final clearance for a potential deal to buy the remaining stake in Sky, if it finalizes such a transaction.

A price tag for Sky News wasn't unveiled as a final sale agreement would be reached later. The undertakings offered include a commitment from Disney to operate and maintain a Sky News-branded news service for 15 years rather than the 10 years envisioned by Fox, "a restriction on Disney from selling Sky News for 15 years without the consent" of the U.K. secretary of state of culture, an extension of the funding commitment from Fox from 10 years to 15 years, "an increase in the total funds available to Sky News, to at least £100 million ($132 million) per year, with operating costs protected in real terms," and a formal commitment from Disney to preserve the editorial independence of Sky News.

Hancock recently cleared Fox's bid for full ownership of Sky under the condition of a sale of the news channel to Walt Disney or another party, a divestment for which full details still had to be hashed out in recent days.

Hancock also confirmed that Comcast's offer for Sky will not require a regulatory review in Britain, setting up a potential bidding war for Sky. Fox's current offer valued Sky at around 18.5 billion pounds, while Comcast's bid valued it at 22 billion pounds. Analysts have predicted Fox, with the support of Disney, would raise its offer for Sky if it gets regulatory approval for the deal.

Hancock sad he agreed with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that "divesting Sky News to Disney, as proposed by Fox, or to an alternative suitable buyer, with an agreement to ensure it is funded for at least 10 years, is likely to be the most proportionate and effective remedy for the public interest concerns that have been identified."

He added that a CMA report to his department set out some draft terms for such a divestment, "and Fox has written to me to offer undertakings on effectively the same terms," including "significant commitments" from Fox. But he added that "some important issues" remain, "which still need to be addressed." Concluded Hancock: "I need to be confident that the final undertakings ensure that Sky News remains financially viable over the long-term; is able to operate as a major U.K.-based news provider; and is able to take its editorial decisions independently, free from any potential outside influence."

Now, parties will have 15 days, during which the culture department must hear input on the deal.

Fox in late 2016 agreed to buy the 61 percent of Sky that it does not already own, but the deal has been held up by an extended regulatory review amid debate about whether it would give the Murdochs too much influence in Britain. At the start of May, the CMA said it had submitted its final report on Fox's proposed deal for Sky to Hancock, who had until June 13 to make a final decision.

Sky's independent board committee last month withdrew its support of the Fox deal after Comcast made a higher offer official. It didn't express support for one of the current bids over the other after Tuesday's decision, saying it "welcomes" the culture secretary's announcement. "The independent directors of Sky are mindful of their fiduciary duties and remain focused on maximizing value for Sky shareholders," the company said. "A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."

Fox said in a response: "We note that the secretary of state agrees with this solution [of a sale of Sky News] and has instructed officials from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to agree on final undertakings that he would be prepared to accept and consult on within the two-week time frame. We now look forward to engaging with DCMS, and we are confident that we will reach a final decision clearing our transaction."

Fox previously offered to legally separate and ring-fence Sky News to seal its deal for Sky, or sell Sky News to Walt Disney, which in December struck a deal to buy large parts of Fox, including its Sky stake, for $52.4 billion. The culture secretary then agreed to a sale, but said further details would have to be worked out.

The CMA in its preliminary report in January had raised concerns about the influence of the Murdoch family trust, which controls Fox and News Corp, over the U.K. media landscape. The regulator said then that while it had concerns on such so-called media plurality grounds, it did not have concerns in the second area its review focused on, the combined company's commitment to Britain's broadcasting standards. The CMA's preliminary report had suggested the government would have to decide whether to block the deal, order a spinoff or divestiture of Sky News, or set behavioral remedies to "insulate" it from the influence of the Murdoch trust.