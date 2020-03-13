'Frozen 2' to Debut On Disney+ Months Earlier Than Planned

The family film will arrive on the platform March 15.

The Walt Disney Company is making Frozen 2 available on Disney+ three months early, the company revealed Friday. The family film will be available on the platform beginning March 15.

"‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

