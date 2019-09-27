Disney Inks Expanded Distribution Deal With PlayStation Vue

The new deal will bring the newly-acquired FX and National Geographic channels to the platform, among other offerings.

The Walt Disney Company will keep offering content to PlayStation Vue — Sony's OTT streaming service that launched in 2014 — and its customers as the company unveiled a comprehensive distribution agreement Friday morning.

The new deal expands on the previous agreement and includes the newly-acquired FX and National Geographic networks — which Disney attained as part of its 20th Century Fox merger earlier this year — as well as ESPN’s new ACC Network.

Additional Disney-owned channels that will continue to be offered through PlayStation Vue include ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Life, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, BabyTV and ABC News Live.

Overall, PlayStation Vue offers 80 channels. As of May, the service has over 800,000 total subscribers. The service is supported by devices outside of the PlayStation family of consoles (though it is, of course, available on the PlayStation 3 and 4 systems), including Roku players, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, as well as various mobile devices.

Sean Breen, senior vp, Disney media distribution, calls PS VUE "an attractive offering" and said Disney "look forward to continue serving subscribers the full value of our content."