Walt Disney Family Museum Closes Amid Possible Coronavirus Exposure

The Walt Disney Family Museum has closed its doors amid the coronavirus outbreak and a case of possible exposure.

The museum, founded by the late Diane Disney Miller and located at The Presidio of San Francisco, closed its doors on Friday.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and community are our primary concern,” executive director Kirsten Komoroske said in a statement. “We thank everyone for your support of the museum during this time, and we send you and your families our best wishes.”

On Monday, the non-profit museum announced an employee's relative tested positive coronavirus, and the employee is scheduled to be tested today. No additional information was released.

When the museum announced Friday it would close, the plan was to reopen March 20 "to undertake extensive due diligence efforts — in consultation with experienced professionals — regarding potential secondary exposure involving staff and volunteers."

The Walt Disney Family Museum is not formally associated with The Walt Disney Co.

As of Sunday, there are a total of 114 positive coronavirus cases and one related death in California, according to the California Department of Public Health.