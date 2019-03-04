Walt Disney Television Names Fox Executive as CFO

Ravi Ahuja will report to TV chairman Peter Rice and Disney CFO Christine McCarthy.

When Walt Disney closes its partial merger with 21st Century Fox, Ravi Ahuja will become CFO of Disney Television while Robert Langer transitions to executive vp of finance and planning for the parent company.

Ahuja is currently CFO for Fox Networks Group while Langer is CFO of Disney/ABC Television. The conglomerate run by CEO Bob Iger announced the changes to its TV segment on Monday.

Ahuja joined Fox in 2007 after spending eight years at Virgin Entertainment Group and prior to that he was in the consultancy practice at McKinsey & Co. He began his career as an investment banker.

Disney is paying $71 billion for most of Fox, including the film and TV studio, FX, National Geographic, an additional 30 percent of Hulu — bringing Disney's stake to 60 percent — and more, though not the Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network.

Disney's TV segment previously announced other significant changes at upper management to take effect after the Fox deal closes, probably by June, including James Goldston as president of ABC News; Gary Knell as chairman of National Geographic Partners; John Landgraf as chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions; Gary Marsh as president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide; and Dana Walden as chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

As Disney Television CFO, Ahuja will oversee finance, strategic planning, business development, affiliate sales and distribution, technology, music affairs, consumer insights and labor relations.