Walt Disney World to Close Early Amid Hurricane Dorian

Although rare, the theme park has closed years prior during large storms such as Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Matthew the year before.

Walt Disney World is adjusting their theme park hours in wake of the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian.

The theme park announced Monday that to maintain their "longstanding commitment to safety" they will be adjusting their operating hours on Tuesday.

The Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney Springs, Disney’s Lagoon Typhoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf all will be closing at 3 PM ET. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will be closing at 2 PM. Meanwhile, ESPN Wide World of Sports and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park both will be closed all day Tuesday.

Disney Resort hotels remain open. Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed at 3 p.m. ET beginning Sept. 3 and "will reopen following the storm when it is safe to do so," as stated on the resort's website.

Walt Disney World originally canceled weekend sporting events and closed Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park on Sunday as Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian.

A statement on the theme park's website Friday stated, "Walt Disney World Resort is operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather, as nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and Cast Members. We are taking precautions including canceling weekend sporting events and closing Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park on Sunday. We are also contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to plan for anticipated weather impacts."

Universal Studios Orlando continues to have the same operating hours.

The storm, tracking as a major Category 4 according to the National Hurricane Center, could make landfall by afternoon on Labor Day.

President Trump approved a state of emergency declaration on Friday.

Even though Disney and other area theme parks are far inland from the East Coast, officials decided they would not take any chances.

The Disney World closure comes the same weekend that the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at the park. The land opened on Thursday. It was met with a massive crowd and a digital queue was needed not long after guests began flowing into the park.